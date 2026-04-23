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Why I pay my tithe to street, not church – Zubby Michael

Source: Daily Post   
  23 April 2026 4:21am
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Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has claimed that he recently gave N10.2 million to the needy on the street as “tithe.”

Speaking in an interview with Broadway TV, Michael explained that the donation was 10 per cent of the N102 million he recently earned from movie roles.

He further explained that he made the donation to the needy because he doesn’t go to church.

Michael said he doesn’t believe in paying tithe to the church.

“Not to brag, but I am the richest actor. The last time I checked my book, I realised that I have made N102 million from artist’s fee lately. Not in my whole career, but just recently.

“I donated N10.2 million, which is 10 per cent of the money, to the needy on the street.

“I don’t pay tithe to the church. I don’t go to church. I don’t believe in paying tithe to the church,” he explained.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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