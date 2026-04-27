Audio By Carbonatix
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed his current relationship status, hinting that it is complicated.
In a recent interview with the BBC, the thespian said he is currently between married and single.
“I am between married and single,” he said. “Figure it out,” he added when asked to expatiate.
Iyke described the birth of his son, Harvis Ike, as the best experience of his life, and the death of his mum as his saddest experience.
The actor was married to Dana Kinduryte, a Lithuanian lawyer, with whom he has a son, Harvis Chidubem Ike, born in 2015.
Their marriage ended after the death of his mother, as Iyke revealed that his deep grief caused him to abandon his role as a husband.
Despite the separation, they reportedly parted ways amicably.
Latest Stories
-
Beyond the glory: The hidden battles of athletes
16 minutes
-
Akosombo fire outbreak sparks power cuts across Accra as ECG announces widespread outages
55 minutes
-
Claire’s closes all 154 stores in UK and Ireland with loss of 1,300 jobs
1 hour
-
Power instability and weeds choke water supply in Eastern Accra
1 hour
-
Plane crash in South Sudan kills all 15 on board
1 hour
-
‘I’m between married and single’ – Jim Iyke reveals relationship status
1 hour
-
Nollywood full of saboteurs – Jim Iyke
2 hours
-
Trial by media – Joana’s lawyers accuse RNAQ of undermining justice amid ongoing appeal
2 hours
-
One injured as NDC infighting in Nalerigu/Gambaga turns violent
2 hours
-
China blocks Meta’s $2bn acquisition of AI start-up Manus
2 hours
-
Upper West Region districts sign contracts to launch 24-hour economy markets
2 hours
-
The reality check: Aligning policy ambition with operational truth in Ghana’s mining sector
2 hours
-
Melania Trump urges ABC to ‘take stand’ on Jimmy Kimmel after widow joke
2 hours
-
Nalerigu/Gambaga MP condemns deadly Binduri convoy attack
2 hours
-
Michael Jackson biopic smashes box office record
2 hours