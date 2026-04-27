Africa | Movies

‘I’m between married and single’ – Jim Iyke reveals relationship status

Source: Daily Post  
  27 April 2026 10:17pm
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Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed his current relationship status, hinting that it is complicated.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the thespian said he is currently between married and single.

“I am between married and single,” he said. “Figure it out,” he added when asked to expatiate.

Iyke described the birth of his son, Harvis Ike, as the best experience of his life, and the death of his mum as his saddest experience.

The actor was married to Dana Kinduryte, a Lithuanian lawyer, with whom he has a son, Harvis Chidubem Ike, born in 2015.

Their marriage ended after the death of his mother, as Iyke revealed that his deep grief caused him to abandon his role as a husband.

Despite the separation, they reportedly parted ways amicably.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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