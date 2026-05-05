What Ananse knew about the web before AI existed — and why Ghana must govern it now

You wake up. Pick up your phone. Scroll. Twitter. TikTok. WhatsApp. A heated thread on X about whether the economy has turned. A viral video from Tamale. An AI-generated image trending. Eleven minutes in — you have not yet brushed your teeth. Now here is the question nobody is stopping to ask: Why do we call it the Web?

Not the Internet. Not the Grid. The Web — a word so deliberately chosen that when you finally sit with it long enough, you realise it is perhaps the most honest warning humanity gave itself, then immediately ignored. And if you are Ghanaian, it is ancestrally familiar. Ananse knew. He always knew.

The Tag Is Not a Name — It Is a Relationship

In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee did not just invent hyperlinks. He understood that information is not a thing — information is a relationship. Every HTML tag behind every webpage is not a label. It is a declaration of context, a connection to a source, an alignment to an agenda. When Google indexes a page, it is reading who linked to it, from where, with what authority. When Meta's algorithm decides what you see, it is selecting threads it wants you to follow — threads engineered for engagement, outrage, and addiction. The web was always relational. The problem is we interact with it like a neutral library when it is, in truth, a living trap that records every step we take across it.

"The web tag is not a name. It is a nervous system — and every connection carries not just data, but intention, history, and power."

Kweku Ananse — The Original Architect

Let us not romanticise Ananse into a children's story. The Akan folktales are instruction manuals for navigating a world that is fundamentally unfair and structurally biased toward those who understand how power moves. Ananse is small. He has no army. What he has is a web — and the intelligence to build it, extend it, and use it to catch things far bigger than himself. When Ananse goes to Nyame and acquires all the world's stories through cunning, patience, and strategic deception, he is doing exactly what Google did to the world's information in 1998. Exactly what Facebook did to human social relationships in 2004. Exactly what OpenAI is doing to human knowledge right now.

The tech giants did not invent a new game. They played Ananse's game at planetary scale. The tragedy — the profound, avoidable Ghanaian tragedy — is that we are the descendants of Ananse, and we are acting like we have never heard his stories.

Ananse's craft has three pillars. The Silk — beautiful, almost invisible, irresistible. Free email, free maps, free connection. Nothing in the forest was ever truly free. The Structure — every thread calculated, every angle deliberate. Recommendation algorithms, trending topics, shadowbanning — all threads, all spun by someone whose intention is almost never yours. The Patience — Ananse never rushes. Social media was a novelty in 2005. By 2025 it was restructuring elections and radicalising youth. Ananse builds, then waits for the world to walk in.

The House Ananse Abandoned: What Ungoverned Webs Do to a Mind

Every Ghanaian knows this image: an abandoned house overtaken by cobwebs. Layer upon layer — old webs over new webs over older webs. No single web serves a purpose anymore. Nothing moves through them cleanly. They block the light. This is what the algorithmic internet does to a human mind left without governance.

Layer by layer: a YouTube recommendation here, a Twitter argument there, a WhatsApp chain that reshapes what you believe about medicine, history, your own people. None of these threads feel dangerous when they first touch you. That is the Ananse trick. The trap reveals itself only when you try to think a thought the web has not pre-approved, follow a path the algorithm has not recommended, hold a position the community has not validated.

The platforms are not the spider. They build the house and leave. The algorithm runs the space — but it has no concept of Ubuntu, no understanding of Sankofa, no philosophy of community. It optimises for engagement. And in Ghana as everywhere, engagement is maximised by outrage, tribal sentiment, and fear. When we leave our minds to be governed by systems not built for us, we are doing what we would never do to our physical homes: walking out, leaving the doors open, and allowing whatever spider finds the space to build whatever web it pleases.

"Governance of the internet is not a technical question. It is the most urgent cultural and civilisational question of our time."

Ananse's Playbook: How to Navigate Without Being Caught

Know who built the web. Before you share, consume, or act — ask: who built this content? With what intention? Funded by whom? Every news article, TikTok, AI-generated report, or WhatsApp voice note is a thread in someone's web.

Use the web — don't live in it. Ananse visits his web. He does not permanently inhabit it. When the internet becomes your primary environment — your social life, news source, emotional support — you have moved into Ananse's web. You are no longer the spider. You are the prey.

Build your own. Ananse's deepest wisdom: if you find yourself caught in someone else's web, do not struggle. Be still. Assess. And if the web does not serve you — build your own. Africa's most important digital strategy is not negotiating better terms with existing platforms. It is building African cloud infrastructure, African AI training data, African content platforms, so that when the digital future is determined, we are not only the prey — we are also the architects.

What Nobody Has Said Yet

Ananse as an AI alignment model. The global AI safety community is asking how to build AI that behaves in accordance with human values. They are looking at Western analytic philosophy. They are not looking at Ananse. They should be. Ananse is a masterclass in intelligence that is aligned to community wellbeing without being blindly obedient. He operates through contextual wisdom rather than rigid rules. An African AI governance framework built on Ananse principles would look radically different from anything currently being developed — and far more useful to the Global South.

The web is colonial infrastructure. DARPA built the internet. CERN built the web. American and Chinese corporations run the platforms. The undersea cables carrying Africa's data were laid by foreign companies with foreign interests. AI systems deployed across our continent were trained almost entirely on English data, in tokenisation structures hostile to African languages. This is not metaphorical colonialism. It is technical, political, and economic.

The attention economy is extraction. Your attention is the raw material. Your fears, loyalties, psychology — all of this is inventory being sold right now while you scroll. Africa's young, digitally connected, demographically enormous population is the largest emerging frontier for this extraction. We are deploying our attention the way previous generations deployed their physical resources — without governance, without sovereignty, without a plan.

The griot-hyperlink equivalence. The internet is structurally identical to the oral tradition — a distributed, non-hierarchical network of information. The difference is governance. The griot was trained, accountable, and culturally rooted. The hyperlink is ungoverned and accountable to no community standard. We replaced our griots with hyperlinks and called it progress.

"An AI trained on a foreign web does not see Ghana. It sees a reflection of Ghana refracted through the lens of those who built the web — and that difference is everything."

Maakye, Ghana — Who Is Spinning, and Who Is Being Spun?

The internet is the most consequential environment our generation will inhabit. Our politics, our children's education, our economy, our culture — all of it will be shaped by what happens in this web. And we are walking into it without the sovereign intention of people who know the room was not built for them.

Ananse never walked into another creature's space without a plan. He studied the architecture. He identified the threads. He prepared his counter-web before entering. He did not ask permission to belong — he built a web that made the space his. Ghana has Nkrumah, who said political independence without economic sovereignty is incomplete. Sankara, who said you cannot develop Africa with tools built to extract from Africa. And long before all of them, we have Ananse, who understood that in a world of webs, the sovereign entity is the one who builds, not the one who walks in.

The AU Digital Transformation Strategy. Ghana's National AI Policy. These are not bureaucratic documents. Done with the intentionality they deserve, they are the threads of a new web — a Ghanaian web, an African web — that will determine whether this continent is the subject or the object of the digital future.

Who is spinning, and who is being spun? Maakye, Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.