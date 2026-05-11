COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa advocates responsible use of AI in public administration

The Technical Advisor to the Minister for the Interior, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has underscored the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in public life and administration, stressing that the technology is transforming governance and decision-making systems by making them faster and more evidence-based.

She, however, cautioned that AI, including automation systems, must be carefully managed to avoid bias and ensure transparency.

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah made the remarks during a presentation at the 16th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa held in Yaoundé.

Speaking on the theme, “The Role of Women Leaders in Promoting Integrity in Public Life in the Era of AI”, she noted that integrity remains central to public life and stressed that women leaders must continue to exemplify ethical leadership, particularly in an era where AI can serve as both an opportunity and a risk.

“AI brings opportunities—but also risks. Only leaders with courage and strong principles can guide society safely through this transformation. A courageous leader will pause or reject an AI system if it threatens privacy or fairness, even if it promises efficiency.

Women leaders, ethical leaders, and value-driven leaders are essential for ensuring that technology strengthens society rather than weakening it,” she explained.

The conference, hosted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC), seeks to strengthen institutional integrity and promote the sharing of best practices in combating corruption through collaboration among Commonwealth countries.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.