Employers urged to use AI to improve safety workplace

Ghanaian employers have been urged to make use of modern technology and artificial intelligence to improve upon safety conditions at the workplace.

This is to ensure that safety conditions are enhanced to reduce workplace environment accident which could lead to losses.

Speaking to Journalists after addressing this year’s World Health and Safety Conference in Accra, Head of Operations at the Chamber of Mines, Ahmed Dasaana Natogma hinted that employee safety is at the central of the conversations as they remain pivotal in the mining process.

The conference organised by the Health Safety Environment and Quality Practitioners Association of Ghana is an annual event aimed at assessing the health and safety practices at various working environments across the country.

Ahmed Dasana Nantogma urged members to priorities safety as they progress in their operations.

“This is the time to improve upon safety and as for my sector, thus the mining sector, members are bound by the regulations, by the minerals commission but beyond the regulation, we’re urging them to do more by using technology including artificial intelligence for safety practice”.

“When there is a little accident at the workplace, everything comes to a halt and that will become an impact on your operations”, he stressed.

He believes that the use of innovation and artificial intelligence to modernise safety at the workplace is essential to ensure maximum benefit.

On her part, the President of the Association, Akua Berantuo Armooh highlighted some key issues that will be shaping the association moving forward.

She assured of an enhanced approach to measure safe working environment and complying with safety regulations.

“We will not only focus on physical safety but pay particular attention to psycho, social and mental health as it affects employees at the work place. For business owners, our expectation is that they will understand to show duty of care to employees’ health and safety at the workplace”, she mentioned.

“We also need our regulators to come up with legislations and policies that will guide businesses to pay attention to employees’ health and safety”, she said.

This year’s conference assembled all practitioners from all sectors of the economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.