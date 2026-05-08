ECOWAS reaffirms commitment to strengthening maritime security cooperation in West Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
The ECOWAS Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional maritime security initiatives through enhanced cooperation and coordinated action among member states.
Ambassador Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security at the ECOWAS Commission, made the remarks at the Maritime Action Platform III Seminar in Accra.
The seminar is being hosted by the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone F and the Royal Danish Defence College, under the Danish Peace and Stabilisation Fund’s Maritime Security Programme for the Gulf of Guinea (2022–2026).
Ambassador Musah said collaborative regional efforts were contributing to improved security across the Gulf of Guinea. He commended MMCC Zone F and the Government of Denmark for sustaining the platform aimed at addressing maritime security challenges in West Africa.
He also praised the Government of Ghana for its continued efforts and strategic interventions to enhance safety within the country’s maritime domain.
According to him, MMCC Zones E, F and G continue to organise joint annual patrols to strengthen operational cooperation among member states.
“These coordinated efforts significantly enhance regional cooperation and operational synergy among Member States, contributing to a more effective response to maritime threats,” he noted.
The Commissioner observed that the combined efforts of navies and coast guards across the region have contributed to a marked decline in piracy incidents in recent years.
However, he cautioned that challenges such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, as well as drug trafficking by sea, remain persistent threats to regional security and economic stability.
He emphasised the importance of platforms such as the Maritime Action Platform seminar in promoting inclusive dialogue, the exchange of best practices and collaborative problem-solving among stakeholders.
“The ECOWAS Commission remains firmly committed to supporting regional initiatives through strengthened cooperation, in alignment with the ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy,” he said.
Participants were encouraged to actively engage in discussions and work towards innovative solutions to build a safer and more prosperous maritime environment in the region.
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