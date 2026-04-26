ECOWAS condemns terrorist attacks in Mali, calls for regional unity

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a strong condemnation following the terrorist attacks that took place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, across multiple localities in the Republic of Mali.

The regional organisation described these acts of violence as heinous and a clear demonstration of the barbaric nature of the perpetrators, who continue to jeopardise peace, security, and stability in the West African sub-region.

In its statement issued on Sunday, April 26, ECOWAS expressed grave concern over the ongoing threat posed by terrorist groups in the region, warning that such attacks undermine efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous West Africa.

Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, is reported to be among those killed during the coordinated attacks on military sites nationwide.

The organisation emphasised that these acts of terror threaten not only Mali but the entire region, as instability in one nation often has far-reaching consequences for neighbouring countries.

"These heinous acts demonstrate once again the barbaric nature of the perpetrators who continue to threaten peace, security, and stability in the West African sub-region as a whole," the ECOWAS press release stated.

ECOWAS has called for immediate and coordinated action to combat this growing security threat. The organisation urged all West African states, security forces, regional mechanisms, and the populations of the region to come together and mobilise efforts to address this scourge.

The regional body stressed the importance of unity in tackling the persistent issue of terrorism and violent extremism that continues to destabilise parts of the region.

"ECOWAS calls on all states, security forces, regional mechanisms, and populations of West Africa to unite and mobilise in a coordinated effort to combat this scourge," the statement continued.

In addition to its call for regional unity and action, ECOWAS expressed its deep condolences to the families of the victims affected by the attacks. The organisation also extended its full solidarity with the people and government of Mali during this difficult time.

"ECOWAS extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses its full solidarity with the people and authorities of the Republic of Mali," the statement added.

Mali, which has been grappling with internal conflict since 2012, has faced increasing difficulty in combatting terrorism and extremism despite international support.

The presence of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and French-led Operation Barkhane has not been enough to completely neutralise the threat, and the situation remains dire.

ECOWAS has reiterated its commitment to working with the government of Mali and other West African nations to find sustainable solutions to the security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism.

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