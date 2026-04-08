Ghana welcomes ECOWAS leaders to Accra for EBID high-level meeting

President John Dramani Mahama has extended Ghana’s warm hospitality to delegates attending the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) in Accra.

The message was delivered on his behalf by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who's also the current Chair of the Board of Governors of the bank.

Welcoming participants, Dr Forson stated, “It is my singular honour to welcome you to the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.”

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

He added, “on behalf of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama… the government and people of Ghana, I extend our deepest hospitality to all Governors and other participants.”

He described Accra as “the beautiful city of Accra,” and expressed appreciation for Ghana’s leadership role, noting that “I express sincere gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in Ghana to serve as the Chair of the Board of Governors of EBID over the past year.”

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minister also acknowledged the Bank’s leadership, saying, “I am equally grateful to the President of the Bank, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, and his entire team. You have been steadfast, committed and supportive throughout my tenure.”

He encouraged delegates to enjoy their stay, urging them to “take time from your busy schedules to explore the unique culture and rich heritage of the people of Ghana,” adding that “may your stay be both enjoyable and memorable.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.