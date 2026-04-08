Ghana welcomes ECOWAS leaders to Accra for EBID high-level meeting

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has extended Ghana’s warm hospitality to delegates attending the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) in Accra.
The message was delivered on his behalf by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who's also the current Chair of the Board of Governors of the bank.
Welcoming participants, Dr Forson stated, “It is my singular honour to welcome you to the 24th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.”
He added, “on behalf of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama… the government and people of Ghana, I extend our deepest hospitality to all Governors and other participants.”
He described Accra as “the beautiful city of Accra,” and expressed appreciation for Ghana’s leadership role, noting that “I express sincere gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in Ghana to serve as the Chair of the Board of Governors of EBID over the past year.”
The Minister also acknowledged the Bank’s leadership, saying, “I am equally grateful to the President of the Bank, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, and his entire team. You have been steadfast, committed and supportive throughout my tenure.”
He encouraged delegates to enjoy their stay, urging them to “take time from your busy schedules to explore the unique culture and rich heritage of the people of Ghana,” adding that “may your stay be both enjoyable and memorable.”
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
10 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
10 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
22 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
27 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
28 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
28 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
30 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
32 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
37 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
37 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
38 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
38 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
43 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
49 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
57 minutes