Accra hosts 24th EBID AGM as Finance Minister calls for bold action

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has hosted the 24th Annual General Meeting of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), urging member states and stakeholders to demonstrate bold leadership and collective resolve in advancing the bank’s development mandate.
Delivering the welcome address, the Minister underscored the rising expectations of citizens across the sub-region, stressing that institutions such as EBID must deliver tangible results that impact lives and accelerate economic transformation.
He called on delegates to approach the meeting with urgency and purpose, emphasising the need for decisive action and unity in driving the bank’s strategic objectives.
“The expectations of our citizens are high. They look to us for results,” he stated, urging participants to match ambition with concrete outcomes.
The Minister further noted that the long-term relevance and effectiveness of EBID would depend not only on deliberations during the meeting, but more critically on the commitments implemented after the gathering.
He described the meeting as a defining moment for the institution, calling on stakeholders to embrace bold thinking and a shared commitment to delivering measurable development impact across the ECOWAS region.
The Finance Minister also expressed appreciation to member states, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support to EBID, acknowledging their role in sustaining the bank’s operations and strategic direction.
As host nation, Ghana welcomed delegates to experience its culture and heritage, with the Minister encouraging participants to take time to explore the country during their stay.
The 24th EBID Annual General Meeting brings together key policymakers, financial experts, and development partners to review the bank’s performance and chart a path for enhanced regional investment and economic integration.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
4 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
4 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
17 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
21 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
22 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
22 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
24 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
26 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
31 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
31 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
32 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
32 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
37 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
43 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
51 minutes