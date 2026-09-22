Amputee Football World Cup: Ghana submits provisional squad to Sports Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Paralympic Committee has submitted a 20-player provisional camping squad to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, as preparations intensify for the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup.
The tournament is scheduled to take place in Mexico from November 13 to 22, with about eight weeks to go before the competition.
In a letter to the Sports Minister, Ghana Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen formally presented the provisional squad and called for the necessary arrangements to be made ahead of the tournament.
The committee is seeking the Ministry’s support with travel documentation, camping arrangements and other logistical preparations for Ghana’s participation in the competition.
The provisional squad includes players from clubs in Ghana and Türkiye, as well as emerging local talent.
Razak Seidu, Atsu Abor and Richmond Fosu are the three goalkeepers named in the squad.
Below is the full letter submitted to the Minister:
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