Football

Amputee Football World Cup: Ghana submits provisional squad to Sports Minister

Source: Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor   
  22 September 2026 11:58am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Paralympic Committee has submitted a 20-player provisional camping squad to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, as preparations intensify for the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Mexico from November 13 to 22, with about eight weeks to go before the competition.

In a letter to the Sports Minister, Ghana Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen formally presented the provisional squad and called for the necessary arrangements to be made ahead of the tournament.

The committee is seeking the Ministry’s support with travel documentation, camping arrangements and other logistical preparations for Ghana’s participation in the competition.

The provisional squad includes players from clubs in Ghana and Türkiye, as well as emerging local talent.

Razak Seidu, Atsu Abor and Richmond Fosu are the three goalkeepers named in the squad.

Below is the full letter submitted to the Minister:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group