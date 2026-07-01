Flood victims in Ayawaso Central receive relief from Qatar Charity and NADMO

Audio By Carbonatix
Victims of the recent floods in the Ayawaso Central Constituency have begun receiving relief items under a joint humanitarian intervention by Qatar Charity and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).
The distribution exercise, which took place on Wednesday, July 1, follows a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to provide immediate assistance to individuals and families affected by the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra after Monday's torrential rains.
Officials from NADMO and Qatar Charity supervised the distribution to ensure that relief items reached affected households in the constituency, with more beneficiaries expected to be covered as the exercise continues.
The intervention forms part of ongoing efforts to support flood victims who lost property and livelihoods during the heavy downpour, which left several communities inundated and displaced many residents.
The organisation reiterated its commitment to providing timely humanitarian assistance to communities impacted by disasters and said it would continue coordinating relief efforts in collaboration with partners to ease the burden on affected families.
Below are some photos from the donation exercise:
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