Weija-Gbawe NPP members petition NEC to annul constituency elections over alleged irregularities

A group of aggrieved former polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency is calling on the party's national leadership to intervene in what they describe as growing tensions following the recently concluded constituency elections.

The group is demanding that the National Executive Committee annul the outcome of the elections, alleging that the process was conducted in defiance of directives from the party's national leadership.

Addressing the media, the former executives accused the Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and some constituency executives of sidelining long-serving party members and creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

They further alleged that individuals they described as landguards had been brought into the constituency to threaten party supporters who opposed the conduct of the elections.

According to the group, the NPP National Chairman had instructed the constituency leadership to suspend the elections pending further directives, but they claim the exercise went ahead regardless.

One of the aggrieved members alleged that hundreds of delegates had been removed from the constituency's electoral register.

"They have removed more than 500 delegates. We cannot work with him because we did not vote for him. He came to meet us in Weija-Gbawe, but we have been doing the grassroots work. Jerry does not know the grassroots, yet he has removed people who have families, loved ones and influence in the constituency," the member claimed.

The member warned that failure by the party leadership to address their concerns could affect the NPP's electoral fortunes in the constituency.

"If they don't listen to us, we will vote against the NPP. We have informed the authorities, but they have refused to listen. We will also advise ourselves," the person said.

The same speaker also accused the MP of using intimidation against dissenting voices.

"Jerry has brought landguards into Gbawe. If you speak against something you believe is wrong, they threaten to beat you. I have even been threatened with death. I have never seen a situation where landguards are brought into internal party elections. What exactly are you looking for, Jerry?" the member alleged.

Another former executive claimed members who questioned decisions taken by the MP were removed from the delegates' list.

"If you raise concerns with Jerry about what is happening, he removes you from the delegates' list. If the MP has removed between 400 and 500 delegates, how can we work together? We don't want Jerry again in Weija-Gbawe," the individual alleged.

A third member appealed to the party's national leadership to intervene urgently to prevent further divisions within the constituency.

"Jerry is pursuing his own interest and not that of the party. If Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wants the NPP to return to power, then the national leadership must come to the constituency and investigate what is happening. Otherwise, the more than 500 people who have been removed will take their own decision," the member warned.

The group is urging the NPP's national leadership to investigate the allegations and take steps to restore unity within the Weija-Gbawe Constituency.

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