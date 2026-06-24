Weija-Gbawe eye surgery programme restores sight for second cohort of beneficiaries

The second cohort of beneficiaries under the Weija-Gbawe eye surgery initiative has successfully undergone corrective procedures and is presently in recovery, marking another significant advancement in efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare within the constituency.

The programme, spearheaded by Member of Parliament Jerry Ahmed Shiab, is being delivered through a strategic collaboration between the Columbia Union Conference (USA), the Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), and a team of medical specialists from the SDA Valley View Hospital.

Conceived as part of a broader intervention to address preventable visual impairment, the initiative is targeted at residents suffering from a range of eye conditions who would otherwise face considerable financial barriers to treatment. For many beneficiaries, the programme represents a rare opportunity to receive life-changing medical care.

Beyond the immediate medical benefits, the intervention is transforming lives in profound ways. Restored vision is enabling beneficiaries to reclaim their independence, improve their socio-economic prospects, and re-engage more meaningfully with their families and communities.

Commenting on the development, Mr Shiab highlighted the critical role of partnerships in bridging gaps in access to specialised healthcare. He noted that the collaboration continues to demonstrate how coordinated efforts between local institutions and international partners can effectively address longstanding health challenges.

The MP further expressed optimism about the future of the initiative, indicating that subsequent phases are expected to extend support to a greater number of individuals in need.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the programme continues to deliver hope, dignity, and improved quality of life to residents across the Weija-Gbawe constituency.

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