I remain committed to Atta Mills’s vision for Ghana – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to the vision and ideals of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, saying he will continue to build on the legacy of his former boss by pursuing a peaceful, just and prosperous Ghana.

According to President Mahama, the values he learnt while serving as Vice President under Professor Mills continue to influence his leadership and decision-making.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park in Accra to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the passing of the late President.

Reflecting on Professor Mills' leadership, President Mahama said he often draws inspiration from his predecessor's humility, wisdom and commitment to serving the people.

"As I reflect on the responsibilities that the people of Ghana have entrusted to me today, I often recall his quiet wisdom and steady temperament.

These values continue to remind me that every decision I take must ultimately serve the people of Ghana and strengthen the democratic institutions that will outlive us all," he said.

President Mahama noted that Professor Mills' legacy should not be remembered only through annual commemorations but by living out the principles he stood for.

He identified integrity in public service, respect for democratic institutions, tolerance of differing opinions, compassion for the vulnerable and inclusive national development as some of the values that defined the late President.

The President said Ghana must continue to pursue the aspirations Professor Mills held for the country.

"His dream of a peaceful, just and prosperous Ghana remains a work in progress. I pledge to the memory of Professor Mills that I shall continue to walk in the footsteps that he left," he said.

President Mahama added that his administration would remain focused on taking decisions that improve the lives of Ghanaians while protecting the country's democratic gains in honour of the late President's enduring legacy.

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