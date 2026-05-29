‘My people are suffering’ — Weija-Gbawe MP appeals for help as dam spillage floods constituency

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has appealed for urgent government intervention to support residents who have been displaced by flooding caused by the controlled spillage of the Weija Dam.

Describing the situation in his constituency as dire, the MP, speaking in Parliament on Thursday, May 28, 2026, said for the last three days, he has been wading through floodwaters to help residents evacuate submerged homes and businesses.

“Mr Speaker, it hasn’t been easy at all. I have been swimming for the past three days, helping people to evacuate. My people are suffering. Weija Gbawe is under siege,” he said.

As part of routine dam management, all five spill gates of the Weija Dam were opened to manage rising inflows and protect the dam’s structural integrity, causing downstream water levels to surge into surrounding communities.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says at least 85 affected residents have been relocated to designated safe shelters.

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