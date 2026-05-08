Ghana launches national initiative to strengthen Biodiversity Monitoring Systems

Conservation Alliance Ghana, the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST), in partnership with United Nations Environment Programme-World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC) has launched the National Monitoring Support Initiative (NMSI) Project.

The project, running from 2025 to 2030, aims to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to monitor and report on biodiversity commitments under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

Financial support for the NMSI is being provided by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

The initiative will strengthen National Systems by assessing Ghana’s current biodiversity monitoring systems and institutional capacities, and identifying gaps in data, tools, and coordination.

It will also be done by developing a National Biodiversity Monitoring Plan, building technical capacity across institutions and establishing a national biodiversity data platform linked to global systems.

Speaking at the launch, Madam Suweibatu Adam, the Chief Director of MEST, underscored the urgent need for accurate and reliable biodiversity data to safeguard Ghana’s ecosystems amid growing environmental pressures.

She said Ghana’s forests, savannahs, wetlands, and coastal zones continued to provide significant ecological, economic, and cultural benefits, but were increasingly threatened by human activities, climate change, and land-use changes.

Madam Suweibatu said the initiative would support evidence-based policymaking, improve conservation planning, and enhance the country’s ability to track progress toward national and international biodiversity commitments.

She explained that the initiative aligned closely with Ghana’s obligations under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Madam Suweibatu added that the monitoring system would also support the implementation and assessment of Ghana’s revised National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP).

She noted that effective biodiversity monitoring required a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” approach involving public institutions, academia, civil society organisations, local communities, and development partners.

“It is only through coordinated efforts that we can build a robust and sustainable biodiversity information system for the country,” she stressed.

Madam Suweibatu stressed that biodiversity monitoring should not be viewed as an end in itself, but rather as an essential tool for accountability, transparency, and informed decision-making.

She therefore called on all stakeholders to actively support the implementation of the initiative, stressing that commitment, expertise, and collaboration would be crucial to its success.

Dr. Yaw Osei-Owusu, the Executive Director, Conservation Alliance, said Ghana was expected to establish significantly improved systems for tracking progress on national biodiversity targets by 2030.

He explained that institutions such as MEST, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Forestry Commission, alongside academia and development partners, would play key roles in the implementation process.

Dr Osei-Owusu noted that the inclusive approach was intended to ensure that biodiversity monitoring systems reflected Ghana’s national priorities while also aligning with global standards under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

“Our immediate priorities are to deliver a national capacity assessment and a comprehensive monitoring plan before the end of the year, both of which will guide future actions,” he stressed.

He expressed confidence that by the end of the implementation phase, the ministry would host a robust national biodiversity monitoring system capable of supporting the implementation of Ghana’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.