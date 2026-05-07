19-year-old SHS graduate, two others die in suspected generator fume incident at Ablekuma

Dead

A tragic incident has claimed the lives of three individuals, including 19-year-old SHS graduate Florence Naa Kwarley, at Mahean-Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.

The victims were discovered dead in a room where they were sleeping, raising concerns over the use of generators in enclosed spaces.

The deceased were found in a room belonging to Jonas Ofosu Yeboah, a carpenter who also lost his life in the incident.

Reports indicate that Mr Ofosu Yeboah had placed a generator in a locked corridor on the night of the tragedy while the three victims were asleep due to a power outage.

The bodies were discovered early on Wednesday, May 6, in a hardened state, suggesting that they had been deceased for several hours before being found.

Bernice Ofosu, sister of the late Jonas Ofosu Yeboah, spoke to AdomNews reporter, Ohene Amponsah, about the incident.

“It is heartbreaking. My brother was always careful, but that night he placed the generator in the corridor to deal with the power outage. We never imagined it would end like this,” she said.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Command has confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.