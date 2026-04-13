Music

[Video]Burna Boy’s mother turns prayer warrior after son’s cuss words 

Source: Daily Post   
  13 April 2026 3:18am
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Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has reacted to her son’s cussing and profane language using her name during a livestream.

The singer used the curse words while denying beating DJ Tunez with his crew members.

Wizkid had, in a post on X, accused Burna Boy and his 10-man team of beating the DJ in a Lagos nightclub over the failure to play his music.

Denying the allegation on Wednesday during a Livestream with singer Shallipopi, Burna Boy said, “Na only me touch DJ Tunez, no be 10 people. Na two slaps I give am. I swear with my mama. If I dey lie, make Ogun carry my mama go anywhere wey Wizkid mama dey.”

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Following Burna Boy’s claim, a clear video of the incident, capturing him and his team kicking DJ Tunez on the floor, went viral on social media, contradicting his claim.

Reacting to the development, the singer’s mother, Bose Ogulu, turned to a prayer warrior.

A viral video online captured her being surrounded by her son’s crew members as they prayed against every evil declaration and spirit.

“Oloun ma je a remi kemi. Oloun ma je a remi kemi”, she prayed in Yoruba.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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