Being arrogant is good – Burna Boy’s mom defends son amid backlash

Singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has defended him amid social media backlash.

Burna Boy has been criticised online for being arrogant.

The development came following the singer’s recent attack on Wizkid’s DJ, DJ Tunez at a Lagos club. The incident also sparked an online fight between Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Reacting to the controversy, many Nigerians criticised Burna for always getting physical with people, tagging him arrogant.

However, defending the singer's behaviour during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu stated that she doesn’t mind being seen as arrogant.

When asked about Burna Boy, she said If knowing his worth and carrying himself as such is arrogant, then it is a good thing. “And I can’t apologise for that.”

Ebuka asked: “Do you mind that Burna Boy is seen as arrogant? Do you mind that you are seen as arrogant in the way you run the Burna brand?

She responded: “I don’t mind, honestly, I don’t mind at all. I mean, any adjective they want to attach to you is ok. The thing is, who are you? If knowing your worth and carrying yourself as such is arrogant, then it is a good thing. And I can’t apologise for that. Because I think we were born into a world where we were expected to put our heads down.

“First is the colour of your skin, the colour of your passport, and for me, my gender. So, I don’t understand the concept of that life. I understand that if I know something, I know it, and I expect you to realise that I know it. And if you don’t realise that I know it, then, put me to the test”, she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.