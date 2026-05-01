Africa | Music

Many musicians far more talented than me but not heard – Asake

Source: Daily Post  
  1 May 2026 4:38am
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Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has spoken about the impact of Lagos on his career, revealing that the city was crucial to his journey of maturity.

Asake, who relocated to Lagos after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ilé-Ife, said the city nurtured him into manhood.

Speaking in a recent interview with Spotify, the Sungba crooner said Lagos inspired many of his songs.

“Lagos taught me how to live like a man. Lagos inspired most of my songs,” he said.

The singer said he is grateful to God that his talent is being appreciated worldwide, noting that there are far more talented artists than he who are not heard.

He said, “I’m happy because there are a lot of people who make music out there and a lot of people who are more talented than me. I’m thankful to God that I’m able to use the talent He gave me -not only locally but also globally. So for that, I give all thanks to God.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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