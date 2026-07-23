Burna Boy becomes first male artiste to top Spotify’s Global Music Video Chart

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made history as the first male artist to reach number 1 on Spotify’s newly launched Global Music Video Chart.

He achieved the feat as his World Cup song with Shakira, ‘Dai Dai,’ topped the newly launched chart, making him the first African and first male artist to hit the milestone.

Meanwhile, ‘Dai Dai’ also reached a new peak of number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart this week.

The song is projected to enter the top 10 next week following Burna Boy and Shakira’s World Cup Final Halftime Show performance on Sunday.

‘Dai Dai’ remains the most-streamed music video of 2026 on YouTube with almost half a billion views. The song also recently peaked at number 1 on Apple Music Global Songs Charts.

Following the success of the song, Burna Boy extended his record as the African artist with the most monthly listeners in Spotify’s history with over 53 million monthly listeners.

He also set a new record as the African artist with the most monthly listeners on YouTube Music with over 600 million monthly listeners.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.