Why I get nervous about stage performance – Olamide

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Nigerian rapper Olamide has revealed that he is often nervous about performing on stage.
In an interview with YouTuber Korty EO, the Baddo crooner explained that his nervousness was caused by the trauma of past horrible stage experiences.
He recounted instances where he had been attacked on the stage like someone grabbing his chain or hat.
The rapper described the experiences as scary, stressing that they make him nervous about future performances.
“I get nervous every time I am going on the stage. I have had too many crazy experiences while performing. Someone from nowhere will just come and grab your chain or your hat, you don’t even know what to expect,” he explained.
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