Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects

The Northern Regional Police Command has intensified its response against illicit drug peddling and related criminal activities, leading to the arrest of 217 suspects within the past month under a special operation code-named “Red Maria.”

The operation, spearheaded by the Regional Special Operations Team, was established to sustain gains made by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team following its redeployment from Tamale.

A press statement issued by the Command and signed by DCOP Mr Wisdom Lavoe, Northern Regional Police Commander, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening efforts to combat drug abuse, illicit trafficking, and other associated crimes, especially within the Tamale Metropolis.

It said the team had conducted a series of intelligence-led swoops in known drug hotspots, including Taxi Rank, Aboabo, Nobisco Forest, Savelugu, Nanton, and Nyankpala.

The statement said the operations resulted in the arrest of suspects involved in the possession and use of illicit substances such as tramadol and Indian hemp, as well as individuals engaged in prostitution and unlawful assembly.

It said all 217 suspects had been processed for court for offences including drug possession, drug peddling, prostitution, and unlawful assembly.

The statement indicated that out of the number, 40 persons had been convicted by the courts, receiving fines ranging between GH¢2,400 and GH¢120,000, while others were handed custodial sentences between 15 months and 15 years' imprisonment.

It added that 32 of the convicted persons had paid their fines, while eight were currently serving prison sentences.

The statement indicated that 31 accused persons remained on remand, with the rest granted court bail pending trial.

It revealed that a total of GH¢72,000 had so far been realised as fines paid to the courts.

The statement commended the professionalism and dedication of the Red Maria Team, adding that their efforts had received widespread praise from stakeholders, including traditional authorities, the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, civil society organisations, opinion leaders, and political actors.

It specifically mentioned the support of the Overlord of Dagbon, the Yaa Naa, as well as other key stakeholders, for their endorsement of the operation.

The statement acknowledged the role of the public in aiding Police efforts, citing an incident in which residents of Ward K in Tamale apprehended a suspected drug peddler and handed him over to the Police on April 2, 2026.

The suspect, the statement said, was expected to be arraigned before the court.

The Northern Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing operations.

It called on residents to partner with the Police and reject all forms of criminal activities to help ensure a safer and more secure Northern Region.

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