AMA enforces planning rules, demolishes wall built on public right of way

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has demolished a fence wall constructed on a public right of way at Awudome Estate in North Kaneshie, citing unlawful encroachment.

The exercise was carried out by a 25-member task force led by the AMA’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Banda, as part of ongoing efforts to enforce planning regulations and safeguard access routes within residential communities.

According to the Assembly, the property owner breached the terms of a development permit by extending construction into the cul-de-sac, an area reserved for communal access.

Explaining the decision, Head of Public Affairs Gilbert Nii Ankrah said the developer had been clearly informed that the space remained a public right of way and could not be incorporated into private property under any circumstances.

He emphasised that cul-de-sacs serve as critical access points for residents and must be preserved to ensure mobility, safety, and proper urban planning.

The AMA reiterated its commitment to enforcing building regulations across the metropolis and warned that similar actions would be taken against developers who flout planning guidelines.

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