AMA moves to amend bylaws to tackle rising urban heat risks

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to revise its existing bylaws to incorporate heat-health provisions, in a move aimed at strengthening the city’s preparedness and response to increasing urban heat risks.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, disclosed this on Monday following a management meeting.

He explained that the proposed amendments stem from a comprehensive review of the Assembly’s governance framework, including its Resilience Strategy, Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP 2026–2029), and existing regulatory instruments.

The review, he noted, revealed significant gaps in addressing the escalating threat posed by extreme heat.

He further stated that the amendments would introduce provisions to formally recognise heat as a public health risk, while also granting the Assembly the legal authority to implement and enforce heat-related interventions during periods of extreme weather.

According to the Mayor, the revised bylaws will outline safety measures across critical sectors such as markets, transport terminals, and temporary structures—areas where exposure to extreme heat is particularly high.

He added that the reforms are part of a broader effort to align the Assembly’s regulatory systems with evolving climate conditions and to safeguard vulnerable groups, especially outdoor workers and residents in high-risk communities.

Presenting the findings of the review, Richard Amfo-Otu, Consultant for the Accra Urban Heat Management Project, explained that while the AMA has established structures to support urban resilience, the issue of urban heat remains inadequately recognised and insufficiently integrated into policy, planning, and regulatory frameworks.

He noted that existing bye-laws do not classify heat as a public health hazard, pointing out that buildings may comply with current standards yet still pose significant thermal risks to occupants. This regulatory shortfall, he said, has left many residents—particularly the elderly, children, and outdoor workers—vulnerable to heat-related health conditions such as heat stroke and dehydration.

Prof. Amfo-Otu further revealed that the review identified gaps across several key sectors, including building regulation, public markets, transport services, and informal economic activities, all of which currently lack enforceable measures to mitigate heat exposure.

He stated that the proposed amendments would introduce new legal definitions such as “excessive heat” and “heat-health risk,” while also requiring passive cooling designs, improved ventilation, and the provision of shading infrastructure in both buildings and public spaces.

He added that the reforms would incorporate occupational safety measures and enable flexible operational responses during heat emergencies.

In addition, Prof. Amfo-Otu emphasised that green infrastructure—such as trees and urban vegetation—would be formally recognised and protected as critical public health assets under the revised regulatory framework, due to their role in reducing urban temperatures.

He noted that the absence of a coordinated governance structure and effective early warning systems has constrained the city’s ability to respond proactively, underscoring the urgent need for institutional and legal reforms.

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