Ho Teaching Hospital launches Environmental Sustainability and Beautification Initiative

The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has officially launched an environmental sustainability and beautification initiative aimed at transforming the Hospital into a serene, patient-friendly, and internationally competitive healthcare environment.

The initiative, which was unveiled during the Hospital’s 7th Anniversary Commemorative Durbar, underscores management’s commitment to creating a holistic healing space that promotes comfort, recovery, and overall wellbeing for patients and clients.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hintermann K.K. Mbroh, emphasized that the physical environment of a hospital played a critical role in patient outcomes, noting that a clean, green, and aesthetically pleasing environment not only supported faster healing, but also reduced stress and anxiety among patients and their families.

“As a leading tertiary health institution, we are intentional about creating an atmosphere that reflects care, dignity, and hope. This initiative is about more than beautification—it is about healing,” the CEO stated.

As part of the symbolic launch, the CEO planted a flower on the hospital grounds, signifying the beginning of a sustained effort to improve landscaping, greenery, sanitation, and general environmental management across the facility.

He said the initiative was also designed to improve staff morale by providing a conducive and inspiring working environment and that management believed that a well-maintained and visually appealing workplace would enhance productivity, boost staff satisfaction, and ultimately translate into better patient care.

In addition to internal benefits, the programme aligns with the Hospital’s broader vision of meeting international standards in healthcare delivery. By prioritizing environmental sustainability, HTH aims to position itself as a preferred destination for both local and international clients, particularly in the growing field of health tourism.

Key components of the initiative include circular economy practices, improved waste management systems, enhanced green spaces, regular maintenance of hospital surroundings, and continuous staff and public education on environmental responsibility.

Staff and stakeholders welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and essential in elevating the Hospital’s image and service quality.

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