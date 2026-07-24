Military reaffirms commitment to peace and national unity ahead of Teshie Homowo celebration

The Ghana Armed Forces has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting peace, national unity and social cohesion as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Teshie Homowo Festival.

Speaking at the media launch of the festival on Friday, Command Operations Officer at Headquarters Southern Command, Colonel Lawrence Sedu Agbedoawu, who represented the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Southern Command, emphasised the military's support for the annual cultural celebration, describing it as a powerful symbol of resilience, hope and national identity.

Delivering goodwill remarks on behalf of the GOC Southern Command, Col Agbedoawu conveyed greetings from the military high command and expressed appreciation to the organisers for inviting the Ghana Armed Forces to participate in the official launch of one of the country's most celebrated traditional festivals.

He commended the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for its continued collaboration with the chiefs and people of the Teshie Traditional Area in preserving and promoting Ghana's cultural heritage.

According to him, the partnership between government institutions and traditional authorities demonstrates a shared commitment to safeguarding the nation's rich customs and traditions while strengthening national unity.

"This partnership reflects a deep commitment to unity, tradition and national identity—values that are essential to our collective peace and development," he stated.

Touching on the theme for the 2026 Homowo Festival, "Our Culture, Our Heritage," Col Agbedoawu described it as both timely and relevant, noting that it serves as a reminder of the common values that unite Ghanaians despite the country's cultural diversity.

He said the theme highlights the importance of preserving Ghana's heritage while fostering a collective sense of purpose and responsibility among citizens.

"It reminds us that despite our diversity, we are bound together by a shared history, a common destiny and a responsibility to uphold the values that define us as Ghanaians," he said.

The senior military officer reiterated the Ghana Armed Forces' enduring commitment to maintaining peace, promoting national cohesion and supporting initiatives that strengthen social harmony across the country.

He stressed that the Homowo Festival extends beyond cultural festivities, describing it as a celebration that embodies resilience, hope and unity—principles that closely align with the core values of the military.

"The festival is not just a cultural celebration. It is also a symbol of resilience and hope—values that resonate deeply with the principles of the military," he remarked.

Col Agbedoawu urged all Ghanaians to view the festival calendar not merely as a schedule of activities but as an opportunity to deepen dialogue, promote mutual respect and celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity.

He expressed the hope that this year's celebrations would project the significance of the Homowo Festival beyond the Ga State, inspiring unity and peaceful coexistence across Ghana.

"Let the drums of Homowo this year echo far beyond the Ga State to all corners of Ghana, reminding us that peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of understanding, tolerance and cooperation," he said.

The Command Operations Officer also appealed to the youth, traditional leaders, community members and all stakeholders to embrace the festival in a spirit of harmony, discipline and mutual respect.

He encouraged participants to use the occasion to strengthen communal bonds, honour the sacrifices and legacy of their ancestors, and inspire future generations to uphold Ghana's cultural values.

Reaffirming the military's continued support, Col Agbedoawu pledged the commitment of the Ghana Armed Forces to ensuring a peaceful, secure and successful celebration of the 2026 Teshie Homowo Festival.

"On behalf of the General Officer Commanding Southern Command, I pledge the continual support of the military to the people of Teshie and to the peaceful and successful celebration of the 2026 Homowo Festival," he said.

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