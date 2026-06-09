Housing as shelter versus housing as investment: The Airbnb debate; regulation that protects affordability without strangling opportunity

Over the last decade, few innovations have transformed the global hospitality and real estate sectors as dramatically as Airbnb. What started in 2008 as a simple platform allowing homeowners to rent spare rooms to travellers, has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global industry that has reshaped housing markets in cities around the world.

In Ghana, particularly in Accra, Airbnb has become a dominant feature of the urban property landscape.

Across neighbourhoods such as East Legon, Cantonments, Airport Residential Area, Labone, Dzorwulu, Ridge, Osu, and East Legon Hills, thousands of apartments and houses are now listed on short-term rental platforms. Investors increasingly purchase properties not for long-term tenants but for short-term guests, tourists, business travellers, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

The rise of Airbnb has generated significant economic benefits. It has expanded accommodation options, boosted tourism, created jobs, and provided new income streams for property owners. However, it has also sparked growing concerns about its impact on housing affordability and the availability of rental accommodation for residents.

As Accra grapples with rising rents, escalating property prices, and a persistent housing deficit, the debate surrounding Airbnb has become increasingly relevant.

Is Airbnb contributing to economic growth and urban development, or is it worsening the housing challenges faced by ordinary Ghanaians? The answer lies somewhere in between.

The Accra Airbnb Boom

Accra has undergone tremendous growth over the last twenty years. Rapid urbanisation, population growth, increased foreign investment, and a thriving diaspora community have transformed the capital into one of West Africa’s most dynamic cities.

The success of initiatives such as the Year of Return and Beyond the Return significantly increased international attention on Ghana. Visitor arrivals rose, investment increased, and demand for accommodation surged. While hotels benefited from this growth, many visitors increasingly sought alternatives that offered more space, privacy, flexibility, and value for money. Airbnb emerged as the ideal solution.

Unlike traditional hotels, Airbnb properties allow visitors to experience local communities while enjoying home-like facilities. Families can rent entire apartments, business travellers can stay in residential neighbourhoods, and long-term visitors can secure accommodation that often proves more affordable than extended hotel stays.

This growing demand encouraged property owners to enter the market. What initially began with homeowners renting spare rooms quickly evolved into a sophisticated investment sector where entire apartment blocks are designed and operated exclusively as short-term rentals.

Today, many new developments in Accra are marketed specifically to investors seeking Airbnb income.

The Economic Benefits of Airbnb

Supporting Ghana’s Tourism Industry

Tourism remains one of Ghana’s most important economic sectors. The industry generates foreign exchange, creates employment, and supports thousands of small businesses.

Airbnb has expanded the country’s accommodation capacity without requiring government investment in hotels or tourism infrastructure. During major events, conferences, festivals, and the December holiday season, Airbnb properties provide accommodation that helps absorb increased visitor demand. Without these additional units, hotel prices would rise significantly, and some visitors might choose alternative destinations.

Moreover, Airbnb guests often spend money directly within local communities. Unlike tourists who remain within hotel compounds, Airbnb users typically patronise local restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, transportation providers, bars, and entertainment venues. This decentralisation of tourism spending spreads economic benefits across neighbourhoods and creates opportunities for small businesses.

Additional Income for Property Owners

Perhaps the most obvious benefit of Airbnb is the income it generates for property owners. Traditionally, landlords in Ghana rely on annual or multi-year rental agreements. Under this model, rental income remains relatively fixed regardless of fluctuations in market demand. Airbnb fundamentally changes this equation.

A property that might generate GH¢4,000 or GH¢5,000 per month under a traditional lease could potentially generate substantially higher revenues through short-term rentals, particularly during peak tourism periods. For many homeowners, Airbnb has become a valuable source of supplementary income. Some use these earnings to pay mortgages, maintain properties, finance education, or support retirement plans.

For diaspora investors, Airbnb offers an attractive opportunity to generate returns while retaining flexibility over their assets.

Job Creation and Entrepreneurship

The Airbnb economy extends far beyond property owners.

Each short-term rental property creates demand for numerous services, including: cleaning and housekeeping, property management, security services, laundry operations, landscaping, interior design, maintenance and repairs, photography and marketing and guest transportation.

A growing number of young Ghanaians now operate businesses dedicated to managing Airbnb properties on behalf of owners. Others provide specialised services such as guest relations, digital marketing, or property maintenance.

This ecosystem has created employment opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures that did not exist a decade ago.

Encouraging Property Development

Airbnb has also stimulated investment in the construction sector. Developers are increasingly attracted to projects that can generate strong returns through short-term rentals.

This has encouraged the construction of apartment complexes, serviced residences, and mixed-use developments throughout Accra. The resulting investment contributes to economic activity, supports construction jobs, and expands the city’s housing stock.

In a country where housing supply remains inadequate, any increase in residential construction can be viewed as a positive development.

Accra’s Housing Crunch

While Airbnb’s economic contributions are substantial, concerns about its impact on housing affordability cannot be ignored.

Ghana faces a significant housing deficit estimated at 1.8 million housing units. That is according to the Minister for Works and Housing, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei. This challenge is worsened by affordability constraints that limit access to decent housing for many low- and middle-income earners.

The shortage is particularly severe in urban centres such as Accra, where population growth continues to outpace housing supply. At the same time, home ownership remains beyond the reach of many citizens due to high property prices, expensive mortgages, and stagnant wage growth.

Rental accommodation has traditionally provided an alternative for middle-income households. However, rents have risen sharply across the capital over the past decade.

The question therefore arises: What role is Airbnb playing in this crisis?

Reduction in Long-Term Rental Housing

The primary criticism of Airbnb is that it removes housing units from the long-term rental market. Every apartment converted into a short-term rental represents one less unit available for permanent residents. This effect becomes particularly significant in high-demand neighbourhoods where housing supply is already constrained.

When investors discover that short-term rentals generate higher returns than traditional leases, economic incentives encourage them to prioritise Airbnb guests over local tenants. As more landlords make this transition, the supply of long-term rental housing decreases.

Basic economic principles suggest that when supply falls while demand remains strong, prices increase.

The result? Higher rent for residents.

Rising Rental Prices

The influence of Airbnb extends beyond properties actively listed on the platform. Landlords increasingly compare potential Airbnb revenues with traditional rental income when determining rental rates. If a two-bedroom apartment can generate the equivalent of GH¢12,000 per month through short-term stays, many landlords become reluctant to rent the same property for GH¢4,000 or GH¢5,000 per month under a conventional lease.

This changes market expectations. Even landlords who do not operate Airbnb properties may increase rents because they know alternative opportunities exist.

The burden ultimately falls on ordinary residents, particularly young professionals: nurses, teachers, civil servants, as well as recent graduates attempting to establish themselves in the city.

Gentrification and Neighbourhood Transformation

Another concern is the gradual transformation of residential communities into tourist-oriented districts. Neighbourhoods once characterised by stable residential populations increasingly accommodate transient visitors. As investor demand grows, property values rise.

Developers focus on luxury apartments targeted at investors rather than affordable housing targeted at local residents. This process, often described as gentrification, can gradually displace lower-income households from desirable locations.

While areas such as Cantonments and Airport Residential have historically catered to higher-income residents, similar trends are increasingly visible in emerging locations including East Legon Hills, Adjiringanor, and parts of Spintex.

The long-term consequence is a city that becomes increasingly segregated by income.

Housing as Shelter versus Housing as Investment

The Airbnb debate ultimately raises a broader philosophical question: Should housing primarily serve as a place for people to live, or as an investment vehicle designed to maximise financial returns?

Property owners understandably seek to maximise income from their investments. This is a rational economic decision. However, housing differs from many other assets because it fulfils a basic human need. When investment objectives dominate housing policy, affordability often suffers.

The challenge for governments is therefore to balance private property rights with broader social objectives.

Is Airbnb Really the Main Problem?

Although Airbnb contributes to affordability pressures, it would be inaccurate to portray it as the primary cause of Accra’s housing crisis. Several structural factors have a far greater influence on housing costs.

Rising Land Prices

Land prices in Accra have increased dramatically over the last decade. Areas once considered affordable, including Kwabenya, Pokuase, Oyibi, Amasaman, and East Legon Hills, have experienced substantial appreciation.

As land becomes more expensive, developers face higher project costs, which are ultimately passed on to buyers and tenants.

Construction Costs

The cost of building materials continues to rise due to inflation, exchange-rate fluctuations, import dependency, and global supply chain pressures. Cement, steel, aluminium, roofing materials, electrical components, and finishing products have all become significantly more expensive.

Developers have little choice but to incorporate these costs into selling prices and rents.

Limited Affordable Housing Development

Much of Accra’s recent housing development has targeted upper-middle-income and high-income buyers. Affordable housing production remains insufficient relative to demand.

The result is a mismatch between the housing being built and the housing most residents can afford.

Urbanisation

Thousands of people migrate to Accra annually in search of employment, education, and economic opportunities. This constant influx increases housing demand and places pressure on existing infrastructure.

Even without Airbnb, the city would still face significant affordability challenges.

Lessons from International Cities

Cities around the world have struggled with similar issues. Barcelona, Amsterdam, New York, Paris, and London have all introduced regulations aimed at balancing tourism with housing affordability.

Common measures include:

Mandatory registration of Airbnb properties.

Tourist taxes on short-term stays.

Restrictions on the number of rental days per year.

Limits on multiple-property ownership.

Enhanced reporting requirements.

Zoning regulations for short-term rentals.

These policies do not eliminate Airbnb but seek to prevent excessive conversion of residential housing into tourist accommodation.

Ghana may eventually need to consider similar approaches as the sector continues to expand.

The Way Forward for Ghana

The solution is not to ban Airbnb. Doing so would undermine tourism, reduce investment, and eliminate valuable income opportunities. Instead, policymakers should focus on creating balance.

Potential measures include:

Strengthening regulation and registration requirements.

Improving data collection on short-term rental activity.

Encouraging affordable housing development.

Providing incentives for long-term rental accommodation.

Expanding mortgage accessibility.

Investing in transportation infrastructure to open new residential areas.

Streamlining land administration processes.

Most importantly, government must address the underlying structural causes of housing unaffordability.

Airbnb alone did not create Accra’s housing crisis, and regulating Airbnb alone will not solve it.

The Bottom Line

Airbnb is neither a hero nor villain. It boosts tourism, income, and jobs, yet it also shrinks the supply of homes and pushes rents higher. Accra’s housing crisis has deep structural causes, but short-term rentals have added fuel to the fire.

The solution? Regulate without strangling. Protect residents without banning opportunity. Done right, tourism and affordable housing can coexist. Done wrong, Accra becomes a city for visitors, not for those who call it home.

The future will not be decided by whether Airbnb exists, but by whether Ghana manages growth wisely. A successful city must work for investors, visitors, and residents alike. Failure risks turning housing from a necessity into a luxury.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.