NACOC operates in only 66 districts due to resource constraints — Interior Minister

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) is facing significant operational challenges, including inadequate staffing and equipment shortages, resulting in its presence being limited to only 66 out of Ghana’s 261 districts.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak disclosed this before Parliament’s Public Assurance Committee, saying the government plans to expand NACOC’s operations nationwide within the next five to six years.

According to him, strengthening the Commission’s presence across the country is critical to improving the fight against narcotics-related activities.

“NACOC currently operates in only 66 districts out of the 261 districts. We intend to expand its presence across the country in the next five to six years,” Mr Muntaka said.

He explained that the Commission’s ability to effectively carry out its mandate has been affected by limited resources, particularly inadequate personnel and modern equipment.

The Minister, however, said steps are being taken to address some of the equipment gaps, especially at Ghana’s major entry points.

He disclosed that government is expecting the delivery of advanced scanning equipment this week, with additional support expected from the Singaporean government following President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to the country.

“My information from the Director-General is that we are expecting it this week. That one will be at the airport,” he said.

Mr Muntaka added that Ghana is also expected to receive about eight scanners through support from Singapore, which will be deployed to key locations to enhance narcotics detection.

He mentioned entry points including the Tema Port, Takoradi Port, Elubo, Aflao, Paga and Hamile as some of the areas expected to benefit from the equipment.

“Those we are likely to get about eight of such scanners that will help us to place some of them at the Tema Port, Takoradi and some of our other very important entry points like Elubo, Aflao, Paga and Hamile,” he stated.

The Minister said additional support from the Netherlands government and the Office of the President is also helping efforts to improve NACOC’s operational capacity.

He assured the Committee that once the equipment arrives, government’s priority will be to deploy it strategically to make the Commission’s work more effective.

“It’s resource-constrained, but graciously through the Netherlands government and the Office of the President, we are working to get these,” Mr Muntaka said.

He added that improving NACOC’s capacity remains essential as Ghana continues efforts to strengthen border controls and combat the trafficking of narcotic substances.

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