Passports lost or damaged in floods to be replaced within a week – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced an expedited process to replace passports lost or damaged during the recent floods that hit parts of Ghana, as authorities step up recovery efforts following days of heavy rainfall.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, 2026, the Ministry extended condolences to affected families and expressed solidarity with victims of the disaster, which left parts of Accra and other areas submerged earlier this week.

“The Ministry recognises that due to the floods many Ghanaians may have either lost their passports or had them damaged,” the statement said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to implement an expedited replacement of lost and damaged Ghanaian passports as a result of the floods.”

The initiative forms part of broader government response measures following directives from President John Dramani Mahama to support affected households and restore essential documentation and services disrupted by the disaster.

Under the arrangement, affected persons are required to contact the Ministry between Friday, July 3, and Friday, July 17, 2026, via a dedicated hotline, 055 936 8563. Applicants are expected to provide personal details including name, date of birth, gender as recorded on the lost passport, and a reachable phone number.

According to the Ministry, replacement passports will be processed within one week of contact.

The flooding, which began on Sunday, June 28 and intensified into Monday, June 29, caused widespread destruction across the Greater Accra Region, damaging homes, businesses, and personal documents. Several fatalities, including suspected electrocution cases, have also been reported in parts of Alajo and surrounding communities.

The latest intervention adds to ongoing relief measures, including a GHS 350 million allocation from the Contingency Fund announced under the leadership of President Mahama to support recovery and mitigation efforts.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as well as regional authorities, have also intensified coordination to assist displaced residents and vulnerable groups.

Authorities say the passport replacement exercise is aimed at reducing the bureaucratic burden on victims as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the floods.

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