Minority demands clarity on Ghana’s decision to defer Ramaphosa visit amid xenophobic concerns

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, has called on the government to provide further details on recent diplomatic developments between Ghana and South Africa following concerns over xenophobic attacks.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, July 7, the Bosome Freho MP said the Minority requires more information on the circumstances surrounding Ghana’s decision to defer a proposed state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to him, the limited information available makes it difficult for stakeholders, including the Minority Caucus in Parliament, to properly assess the situation and contribute meaningfully to discussions on Ghana’s diplomatic response.

"My side of the House, the Minority, both the Minority Caucus and the NPP committee, would want to have more flesh and details, and then we can take a position, or then we can support the position of government or suggest something to government, or proposals to government to consider as we have done since the inception of these South African issues," he said.

"We do not have enough information as it stands now," he added.

Mr Asafo-Adjei urged the government to provide more clarity on the developments, stressing that transparency would allow for broader consultation and help protect Ghana’s diplomatic and national interests.

His comments come after Ghana deferred a request for a state visit by President Ramaphosa following growing concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants in South Africa.

Diplomatic sources in Accra and Pretoria confirmed to MyJoyOnline that the decision was influenced by the recent wave of anti-foreigner violence in parts of South Africa, which has led to the repatriation of about 1,000 Ghanaians, with hundreds more reportedly awaiting evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has maintained that Ghana’s relationship with South Africa remains cordial despite the concerns.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Tuesday, July 7, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the decision regarding President Ramaphosa’s visit should not be interpreted as a deterioration of diplomatic relations.

"Our relations remain cordial, as you have seen. We in Ghana have not done anything to muddy the relationship; we only had to take a step to protect our citizens from the attacks, and so we know that we have made an arrangement to bring a number of them back home, and arrangements are ongoing to bring more back home. Beyond that, we don't think that our relations have been damaged," he said.

He explained that while Ghana had expressed concern about developments in South Africa, both countries continue to maintain strong ties.

"Of course, we have indicated our displeasure about what is happening in South Africa; we hold the view that the South African government could have done more to guarantee the safety and security of Ghanaians in particular and other foreigners in South Africa in general.

"But we continue to hold the South African government and its people in high esteem. And we are willing and able to maintain a healthy relationship that will result in mutual benefits for both countries," he added.

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