Homeless woman found dead at Koforidua Jackson Park

Audio By Carbonatix
A homeless woman has been found dead at Jackson Park in Koforidua in the Eastern Region after allegedly staying at the same spot for about two weeks.
According to reports, the woman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was found lifeless on Thursday morning, days after residents in the area noticed her presence around the park.
An Oguaa organiser who confirmed the incident said the woman had been living around the area for some time before her death.
Some residents said the woman had earlier collapsed into a gutter and was assisted by bystanders.
However, she was later found dead at the same location, prompting residents to alert the Assembly Member and other local authorities of the incident.
Residents are currently awaiting the arrival of the Police to fumigate the area and facilitate the removal of the body.
The circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be established, as authorities are expected to begin investigations after retrieving the remains.
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