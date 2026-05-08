Fire Service courts public support to address attacks on personnel

Divisional Officer (DO II) Ebenezer Yenzu, the Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has expressed grave concern over the increasing trend of physical assaults on firefighters and the destruction of firefighting equipment during emergency operations.

D O II Yenzu pointed out that some members of the public’s antagonistic behaviour was seriously preventing fire fighters’ capacity to properly save lives and safeguard property.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) following the initiation of legal actions against a suspect before the Ashaiman District Court following a similar incident in the Ashaiman-Katamanso-Newland area where firefighters were allegedly attacked while responding to a distress call for assistance.

According to DO II Yenzu, high-ranking officials, including the regional commander and other senior management members, attended the court proceedings to demonstrate solidarity with their staff and to signal that such acts of lawlessness would no longer be tolerated.

He disclosed that even though the case was officially filed, the accused did not show up for the hearing; therefore, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

He emphasised that the issue of public animosity was not unique to Ashaiman, as it has been documented in a number of other places, such as Madina, where an officer was stabbed, as well as Kasoa and Konongo.

The Tema Fire Service PRO said the theme of this year’s International Firefighters Day, “Stop the Attacks on Firefighters and Their Equipment”, was chosen especially to address this escalating threat and guarantee that every firefighter feels safe while serving the country.

He appealed to the general public to cooperate with fire officers rather than attacking them during emergencies, reminding citizens that firefighters are there to provide essential lifesaving services at the request of the community.

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