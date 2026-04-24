Interior Minister shows compassion to two foster homes in Kumasi

Muntaka Mubarak, the interior Minister and Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency, through his Vice Chairman of the constituency, has demonstrated compassion towards two foster homes in Kumasi.

He presented assorted food items, including bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, mackerel, and tomato paste, to Kumasi Children’s Home at Airport Roundabout and Garden City Special School at Asokore-Mampong.

Speaking at the presentation, he said the gesture, though modest, forms a meaningful contribution toward improving the living conditions of vulnerable members of society.

The MP noted that the donation reflected the core values of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on equity, inclusiveness, and the protection of the most disadvantaged communities.

He emphasised that, as a leader, it was essential to remain compassionate, responsive, and people-centred in the discharge of one’s duties.

“No child should be left behind, and no institution caring for the vulnerable should feel neglected. This is the kind of leadership I stand for,” Alhaji Muntaka stated.

He added that the NDC remained steadfast in championing policies and initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, strengthening social protection systems, and ensuring that development reaches every part of the country.

Mrs Rosaline Adjepong, who received the items on behalf of Garden City Special School, expressed appreciation to the MP and assured that the items would be utilised for their intended purposes.

The donation was made alongside other executives and party functionaries in the Asawase constituency.

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