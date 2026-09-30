Akyem Hemang residents demand justice for man shot and killed at mining site by suspected military men

Audio By Carbonatix
On August 26, 2026, Douglas Acheampong, a 29-year-old resident of Akyem Hemang near Osino in the Eastern Region was allegedly shot at an illegal mining site which led to his death.
Some residents in the area claim Douglas was shot at close range from the back by personnel said to be military men.
Following this, they organised residents from Akyem Hemang and surrounding communities near Osino in the Fanteakwa South District to stage a street protest on Tuesday (Sept 29) demanding justice and for the alleged killers of Douglas Acheampong to be arrested.
They claim Douglas Acheampong was shot and killed by the said military personnel during an operation at the mining site.
Wearing red armbands and carrying placards with various inscriptions such as "Douglas deserves justice", "Douglas blood cries for justice", "Stop the brutality","Uphold human dignity", "Military must serve not kill" and "Justice for Douglas" they marched through the streets and presented a petition to the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South, Mercy Korang.
The Assembly Member for the area, Richmond Darko alleged that Douglas Acheampong was shot from behind while fleeing the scene after security personnel reportedly fired warning shots into the crowd.
He therefore called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances which led to the sudden death of Acheampong and want anyone found responsible to face the full rigours of the law.
The Fanteakwa South District Chief Executive, Mercy Korang after receiving the petition assured that their concerns would be forwarded to President Mahama and all the appropriate quarters for the necessary action to be taken to ensure justice.
The DCE appealed to the protestors as well as the residents of the area to continue to remain calm and be patient as the matter was being addressed through the appropriate channels.
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