UKGCC/Ecobank PLC Golf Invitational caps off investment summit with renewed focus on partnerships and growth

Audio By Carbonatix
The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) and Ecobank Ghana PLC Golf Invitational Tournament has brought the curtain down on the three-day UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Summit 2026, providing a fitting conclusion to a week of high-level discussions, investment engagements, and business networking aimed at moving the UK-Ghana relationship beyond government-to-government discussions towards concrete investments and long-term industrial projects.
The invitational, tagged ‘Teeing Up for Growth,’ formed the final pillar of the Summit, which was organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) under the theme, “A Decade of Trust, A Future Always On: Scaling the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership.”
The event brought together investors, business leaders, policymakers, development partners, and UKGCC members in an informal setting designed to deepen relationships established during the Summit's previous engagements, including the Welcome Reception and the Forum.
Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director of the UKGCC, said the Golf Invitational was more than a sporting event and represented an important relationship-building platform within the broader trade and investment agenda.
“The Golf Invitational is the culmination of three days of purposeful engagement between investors, business leaders, government officials, and development partners. Throughout the Summit, we have focused on creating opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration. Today provides an opportunity to strengthen those relationships because successful business partnerships are built on trust, confidence and sustained engagement.”
Ms. Kyiamah noted that while the Summit had featured policy discussions, business matchmaking sessions, investment showcases, and the launch of the Trade Resource Centre, the Golf Invitational created an environment for conversations to continue beyond formal meeting rooms.
“At UKGCC, we recognise that economic partnerships are ultimately driven by people. When we create the right environment for stakeholders to connect and build relationships, we create conditions that can support investment, business expansion and job creation. That is why the Golf Invitational remains an important part of the Summit experience,” she said.
Meanwhile, Regina Ofori, Head of Marketing and Brand at Ecobank Ghana PLC, major sponsor of the invitational, said the bank's support reflected its commitment to facilitating business growth and regional trade.
“Ecobank operates across Africa with a strong focus on enabling businesses to expand and grow across borders. The UK-Ghana Trade & Investment Summit aligns with our strategic objective of supporting trade, investment and private-sector development. The Golf Invitational is particularly valuable because it provides a platform for decision-makers to build meaningful connections that can potentially translate into investment and business opportunities.”
She added that stronger collaboration between financial institutions, investors, and businesses would be crucial to unlocking Ghana's economic potential.
“When businesses have access to financing, networks, and market opportunities, they are better positioned to grow.”
She, therefore, assured businesses of the Bank’s continued support.
“Platforms such as this invitational help bring together the ecosystem needed to support that growth. We will continue to invest in these initiatives and partnerships that create opportunities for businesses to strengthen their operations and expand,” she said.
The three-day UK-Ghana Trade and Investment Summit 2026 was supported by leading institutions and businesses, including GCB Bank PLC, PwC Ghana LTD., UK Government-funded Ghana Jobs for Economic Transformation, Fidelity Bank Ghana LTD., Ecobank Ghana PLC, Vivo Energy Ghana LTD., Quao Realty, DMA Invest, Aqua Africa, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, UniChem Ghana LTD., Kasapreko PLC, and media partner, The Business Year.
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