Playback: GJA held 77th anniversary symposium and lecture in Accra

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) today commemorated its 77th anniversary with a symposium and lecture aimed at promoting professionalism, strengthening ethical journalism and addressing emerging challenges facing the media landscape.

The event, held at the British Council in Accra, brought together journalists, media practitioners, policymakers and other stakeholders to deliberate on the future of journalism and the role of the media in Ghana's democratic development.

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