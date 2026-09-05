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Road inspections not a witch-hunt against contractors — Agbodza

Source: Adomonline  
  5 September 2026 8:13pm
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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has denied claims that the nationwide road inspection exercise is designed to find fault with contractors handling ongoing projects.

He said the inspections are rather aimed at assessing progress, identifying challenges and encouraging contractors to speed up work so that projects are completed within their agreed timelines.

Mr Agbodza said the government’s commitment to finishing ongoing road projects makes regular monitoring of construction sites necessary, particularly to keep contractors on schedule.

Speaking during a working visit to the Northern Region as part of his nationwide inspection tour on Saturday, he said the exercise had already encouraged some contractors to pick up the pace of work.

“We don’t go around just trying to look for trouble for contractors, but indeed, many of the Big Push contractors and other contractors are doing very well,” he said.

He added that contractors falling short of their own targets should not be discouraged, and assured them of government support to help them complete their projects on time.

“Don’t worry, with our support, you can also complete your work on schedule,” he said.

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