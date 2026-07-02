Logeist Ecoreclaim Initiative Taskforce warns illegal miners against re-entering reclaimed sites

Forest reserves and farmlands in parts of the Ashanti Region have been severely degraded by illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Years of unregulated mining activities have stripped vast stretches of land of vegetation and polluted several water bodies, raising urgent environmental and public health concerns for surrounding communities.

In response, the government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), partnered with Logeist Group Limited on an extensive environmental restoration initiative to reclaim thousands of hectares of land devastated by illegal mining in Amansie Central District.

The landmark public-private partnership focuses on eco-reclamation and promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

The Ecoreclaim Initiative, which has been operational for about a year, marked the milestone with the official inauguration of its Kumasi office. The facility will coordinate restoration activities across the Ashanti Region.

At the launch, the Operations Manager of Logeist Group, Alhaji Majid Governor, said the company’s mandate is threefold, including reclaiming degraded lands, restoring forest cover through large-scale tree planting, and supporting the government’s broader environmental rehabilitation agenda.

“Our work is to take back these destroyed lands and give them life again. But reclamation without protection is temporary,” he said.

He also outlined critical challenges confronting the initiative, noting that some illegal miners have been attempting to re-occupy and mine on lands that have already been reclaimed.

According to Alhaji Governor, this is a threat to reverse the gains made so far and place additional pressure on the initiative’s field and security teams.

Despite the setbacks, he reaffirmed the company’s commitment, stating that Logeist Group remains resolute in ensuring that government investment in the reclamation project is not wasted.

The Operations Director of Logeist Field Taskforce, Seth Kofi Agyei, revealed the initiative has recorded significant impact, having reclaimed more than 8,000 acres of land degraded by illegal mining in Amansie Central and its nearby districts.

He said some legal miners, particularly small-scale operators, have been instrumental in advancing the initiative’s objectives.

Mr Agyei therefore issued a stern warning to illegal miners seeking to undermine restoration efforts.

He stated that any attempts to destroy reclaimed lands or obstruct ongoing reclamation work will not be tolerated.

“Now that we have established our office, we will scale the project across the entire region. However, reclaiming land today only to have illegal miners re-occupy and destroy it tomorrow will not be tolerated. An enforcement drive is being carried out alongside reclamation activities to safeguard restored areas and prevent further degradation of forest reserves in the Ashanti Region,” he said.

According to him, these enforcement operations include the arrest and prosecution of individuals found engaging in illegal mining activities within and around restored sites.

Executive Member of the initiative, Andy Korankye, said the project is a public-private partnership and has no political affiliation.

He called on politicians and traditional authorities not to interfere with the team’s work.

Mr Korankye also appealed to residents, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders in Amansie Central to support the fight against galamsey.

The Logeist Group leadership said community vigilance and cooperation are critical to ensuring the long-term success of the restoration programme and safeguarding water sources for future generations.

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