Police summon Kwadwo Safo Akofena over shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP

The Greater Accra Police have summoned Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena in connection with a shooting incident at Kwabenya on Sunday, June 21.

Director of Public Affairs at the Regional Police Command, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, disclosed this on Nhyira FM’s “Kro Yi Mu Nsem” morning show on Monday, June 22.

According to her, Mr Akofena is expected to report to the Regional Command to assist investigators.

“The Ghana Police Service has invited Mr Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena to assist with investigations into a shooting incident,” Supt. Obeng told host Barima Kofi Dawson.

Supt. Obeng also disclosed that six private security personnel arrested in connection with the shooting have been detained, with legal processes underway.

She said a search conducted led to the retrieval of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment.

She added that anyone required to assist investigations will be summoned, and those found culpable will face the full rigours of the law.

Supt. Obeng confirmed that former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection and former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo sustained injuries in the incident, but she is in a stable condition.

She added that medical personnel are monitoring her progress and that the Police Service will be updated as treatment continues.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that police personnel from the National Operations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate, who were on special duty, received a distress call from a residence at Kwabenya and proceeded to the scene."

"Upon arrival, it was established that a ceremony was being held at the residence of Mr Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat alias Akofena, when Adwoa Safo reportedly arrived and requested access to the premises but was denied entry,” she said.

“The armed security personnel at the residence allegedly discharged firearms during the incident, resulting in injuries to Adwoa Safo. Her vehicle was also found with multiple gunshot marks. Based on information made available to the Police Command this morning, the former MP’s condition is reported to be stable,” she added.

She therefore urged the public to refrain from speculation and the spread of unverified information while investigations are ongoing.

She assured Ghanaians that the Police Service is committed to a thorough, transparent investigation and will provide verified updates through official channels as new facts emerge.

Read Also: Kristo Asafo family rejects Akofena leadership claim, says Adwoa Safo is the rightful heir

Meanwhile, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo has firmly rejected any claim by his son, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, to the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission, insisting that the succession framework established by the late founder remains binding.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 21, the family declared that Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, is the duly recognised Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family and continues to serve as the principal representative of the family's interests.

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