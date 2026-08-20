Sekondi fisherfolk trained in fire prevention and emergency response after June harbour fire

Fisherfolk in Sekondi and Essikado are being equipped with practical fire-safety skills following a major fire outbreak at the Albert Bosomtwe-Sam Fishing Harbour in June.

The training, organised by Karpowership Ghana, brought together fishermen and fishmongers for sessions on fire prevention, emergency response, and environmental safety.

The June 21 fire at the Sekondi fishing harbour destroyed a premix fuel station and other properties after a nearby electricity pole reportedly collapsed onto fuel tanks following heavy rainfall and a landslide.

Against this backdrop, the latest training sought to ensure that fisherfolk are better prepared to deal with fire emergencies, particularly when they are at sea and professional responders may not be immediately available.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Class One, Edith Dunyo Agbeve, said discussions with the fishermen revealed gaps in basic fire preparedness on their boats.

She noted that some fishermen resorted to turning over a burning boat as a way of dealing with fire and urged them to carry dry-powder fire extinguishers on board.

She explained that fishermen often cook while at sea, making access to basic firefighting equipment particularly important.

“We have advised them that they should do well to have the fire extinguishers with them so that, at first hand, they can handle them themselves before we come in as the incident response.”

For fisherman Emmanuel Gordon, the practical nature of the training has improved the community’s ability to respond collectively during emergencies.

He said participants were taught how to organise themselves, position themselves appropriately, and use the right methods and equipment when fighting a fire.

“So next time, when the adventure happens, we can be able to assist very effectively in fighting the fire," he said.

According to him, the knowledge acquired could help fishermen contain a fire before professional firefighters arrive.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said the initiative forms part of the company’s annual engagement with fisherfolk in communities around its operations.

She said the programme goes beyond fire safety to include environmental safety and other interventions aimed at helping fisherfolk build safer and more sustainable livelihoods.

“For us, it’s empowering the fisherfolk, which is also safety and hygienic ways of doing their business.”

The latest intervention is part of Karpowership Ghana’s broader community engagement programme. The company organised a similar fisherfolk empowerment programme in Sekondi in 2025, under the theme “Powering Coastal Minds: Building Resilient Fishing Communities.”

This year’s training, however, comes at a time when concerns over fire preparedness at the fishing harbour have been heightened by the recent blaze.

For the fisherfolk, the expectation is that the practical lessons will translate into quicker and safer action when faced with emergencies at sea or on shore.

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