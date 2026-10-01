Stop turning investigation into punishment – OccupyGhana tells EOCO, BNI

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  1 October 2026 11:48am
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Pressure is mounting on Ghana’s economic-crime investigative agencies as pressure group OccupyGhana calls on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) and other investigative bodies to respect due process in their investigations.

In a statement, OccupyGhana said recent cases involving account freezes, agency-imposed bail, travel restrictions, reporting requirements and arrests raise serious concerns about the exercise of investigative powers.

“Our concern is due process, which protects every person under investigation, regardless of party, status or means,” the group said.

OccupyGhana cited a 2026 High Court ruling which found that EOCO had frozen the accounts of Sesi-Edem Company Limited over a contractual dispute outside its mandate.

It also referenced the arrest of former NAFCO Chief Executive Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba at the airport days after the High Court had permitted him to travel for medical treatment.

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The group further pointed to the PDS Ghana Ltd investigation, where about 66 accounts have reportedly been frozen, while bail for two suspects was increased from GH¢50 million to GH¢100 million within a week.

“Due process is not an obstacle to fighting corruption. It is what makes prosecutions sustainable and recoveries lawful,” OccupyGhana said.

The group called on investigative agencies to charge suspects where sufficient evidence exists and to lift freezes, bail conditions, reporting requirements and travel restrictions where there is insufficient evidence.

“Investigation must not become punishment. The fight against corruption must be relentless, but it must also be lawful,” the statement added.

OccupyGhana also urged Parliament and the Attorney-General to scrutinise the exercise of investigative powers, arguing that when legal limits are ignored, cases can collapse in court and the public may lose both the money and the case.

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