Ghana’s new wealth window

Nabil Abubakar Hussayn, Head, Employee Value Banking, Private and Personal Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited

Ghana’s 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, presented to Parliament on 23 July under the theme “Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation,” reads like routine housekeeping – no supplementary budget, spending held within the approved ceiling. Read properly, it is something bigger: a signal to every bank, insurer, pension fund, business and household that the rules of the game have changed.

Government chose to redirect existing resources toward infrastructure, transport, flood control, energy security and debt management rather than ask for more. That choice ripples outward. Fiscal discipline shapes inflation, interest rates, the exchange rate, and market confidence, which determine whether banks can profit, businesses can borrow, investors can grow their portfolios, and households can finally afford a home, a pension, or productive land. Capturing this moment demands a shift in habits: banks weaning off government paper and toward real lending, investors chasing actual returns rather than headline rates, households converting income into assets rather than consumption.

The Numbers Behind the Reset

Government has reaffirmed its 2026 targets; growth of at least 4.8 percent, inflation at 8 percent, a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP, and is already ahead of schedule. First-quarter GDP growth hit 6.4 per cent, reserves covered five months of imports by June, and inflation fell from 13.7 per cent a year earlier to roughly 5.3 per cent. Public debt has dropped from 61.8 per cent of GDP at the end of 2024 to about 45 per cent by mid-2026, with Ghana’s debt distress rating upgraded from high to moderate. None of this is abstract: investment flourishes only where inflation is tamed, debt is sustainable, and the future value of money is something people can plan around.

A Different Game for Financial Institutions

The most immediate shock will hit interest rates. The Monetary Policy Rate has fallen from 27 per cent in January 2025 to 14 per cent, while the 91-day Treasury Bill rate has collapsed from 11.09 to 5.73 per cent, and bonds that traded near 20 per cent a year ago now sit between 11 and 12.6 per cent.

For banks, pension funds and insurers, this cut both ways. The comfortable years of earning strong, low-risk returns simply by parking money in government paper are narrowing, but cheaper yields should push institutions toward real lending — mortgages, business loans, equipment and vehicle finance, working capital — where the income potential is far greater. The winners will gather deposits cheaply, price loans sensibly, keep bad loans under control, and build products beyond the ordinary savings account. The government has already shored up the sector, recapitalising five state and quasi-state banks and issuing a GH¢5 billion recapitalisation bond to the Bank of Ghana, capital that should translate into greater lending capacity, provided governance keeps pace.

That same rate shift should force product innovation. As Treasury Bill returns fade, savers will want mutual funds, bond and equity funds, mortgage and education savings plans, and managed portfolios and these shouldn’t remain the preserve of the wealthy. A teacher, nurse or trader deserves the same access, backed by honest disclosure on charges and expected returns. Trust and education, not product design alone, will decide how far wealth management spreads.

Business, Investment, and the Household Balance Sheet

Businesses stand to gain from cheaper financing and a lighter tax load. Several levies, including the Electronic Transfer Levy and COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, have been scrapped; effective VAT has dropped from 21.9 to 20 per cent, and the VAT registration threshold has risen to GH¢750,000, freeing up working capital, particularly for SMEs, to restock, hire, modernise, or digitise. With 87 infrastructure projects underway across all sixteen regions, banks, insurers, contractors and suppliers all stand in line for spillover benefits. The trade-off is tighter enforcement: Ghana loses an estimated 60 per cent of potential VAT revenue to non-compliance, and electronic invoicing and digital customs monitoring will make it much harder to hide transactions.

Investors, meanwhile, need to unlearn the habit of chasing headline yield. A 10 per cent return against 5 per cent inflation preserves wealth better than a 25 per cent return against 30 per cent inflation ever did. Diversification across cash, bonds, equities, pension products and property becomes essential, alongside real due diligence rather than blind faith in a promising sector. The Sinking Fund’s climb toward GH¢30 billion by year-end is itself a quiet vote of confidence in Ghana’s ability to meet its obligations.

For households, falling inflation means income stretches further, while cheaper lending could widen access to mortgages, education finance and business credit. The task now is discipline: build an emergency reserve, clear expensive debt, insure against shocks, contribute to a pension, and invest through regulated institutions rather than unlicensed schemes. The real danger is treating cheap credit as spending money – a loan for a business or an education builds value; a loan for consumption becomes tomorrow’s burden.

The Opportunity Won't Convert Itself

Every actor faces the same test. Institutions will see passive income from government paper shrink but can gain from credit demand if they lend responsibly. Businesses get room to expand if they invest productively rather than merely bank the tax relief. Investors need discipline over habit, and households need to turn improving conditions into savings rather than short-term comfort. None of it happens automatically; it requires government to hold the line, banks to pass on lower rates honestly, businesses to invest, investors to do their homework, and households to convert income into assets.

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The writer, Nabil Abubakar Hussayn, Head, Employee Value Banking, Private and Personal Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.