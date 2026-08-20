National

Benjamin Asare to receive US$38,000 JAC Motors vehicle after Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign

Source: AdomOnline  
  20 August 2026 1:02pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is set to receive a brand-new JAC Motors vehicle valued at US$38,000 after being recognised as the best locally based player in the Black Stars’ squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku announced the reward during the association’s 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday.

Asare, who plays for Hearts of Oak, was the only locally based player included in Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad.

The goalkeeper started two matches at the tournament and kept clean sheets in both appearances.

His standout performance came in Ghana’s goalless draw against England, where he produced several important saves to help the Black Stars secure a point against one of the tournament’s highly rated teams.

The performance further enhanced Asare’s reputation as one of Ghana’s emerging goalkeeping talents, with his composure and confidence earning praise.

His selection for the World Cup also marked a significant milestone for domestic football, as he became the first locally based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana.

Asare made his Black Stars debut during the 2024 Unity Cup and has since established himself as the national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

His rise offers encouragement to other Ghana Premier League players seeking opportunities with the national team, particularly at a time when most of Ghana’s international players are based abroad.

The JAC Motors vehicle serves as recognition of Asare’s contribution to Ghana’s World Cup campaign and his historic achievement as a locally based player on football’s biggest stage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group