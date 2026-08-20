Benjamin Asare to receive US$38,000 JAC Motors vehicle after Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is set to receive a brand-new JAC Motors vehicle valued at US$38,000 after being recognised as the best locally based player in the Black Stars’ squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku announced the reward during the association’s 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday.

Asare, who plays for Hearts of Oak, was the only locally based player included in Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad.

The goalkeeper started two matches at the tournament and kept clean sheets in both appearances.

His standout performance came in Ghana’s goalless draw against England, where he produced several important saves to help the Black Stars secure a point against one of the tournament’s highly rated teams.

The performance further enhanced Asare’s reputation as one of Ghana’s emerging goalkeeping talents, with his composure and confidence earning praise.

His selection for the World Cup also marked a significant milestone for domestic football, as he became the first locally based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana.

Asare made his Black Stars debut during the 2024 Unity Cup and has since established himself as the national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

His rise offers encouragement to other Ghana Premier League players seeking opportunities with the national team, particularly at a time when most of Ghana’s international players are based abroad.

The JAC Motors vehicle serves as recognition of Asare’s contribution to Ghana’s World Cup campaign and his historic achievement as a locally based player on football’s biggest stage.

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