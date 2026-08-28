“The psychological block of losing games no longer exists” – Kurt Okraku

GFA Boss Kurt Okraku met Black Stars' players at their hotel on Tuesday

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku believes the Black Stars have overcome the psychological burden that previously affected their performances in major matches.

Okraku says Ghana’s showing at the last FIFA World Cup was an indication of the team’s growth and renewed ability to compete at the highest level.

Speaking to 3Sports, the GFA president said the Black Stars’ progress goes beyond their results, insisting the team now approaches matches with greater confidence.

“That psychological block of losing games, I think, doesn’t exist anymore within this team,” Okraku said.

He pointed to Ghana’s World Cup campaign as evidence of that progress, noting that the Black Stars entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked team but finished 24th.

“I am reminded again that going into the World Cup as the least-ranked team, we came up as the 24th-ranked team, and that should tell you that Ghana has made progress at the Mundial,” he added.

Okraku believes the confidence gained from that experience will be important as the Black Stars prepare for their next major challenge.

He is particularly optimistic about Ghana’s chances against Côte d’Ivoire, describing the Elephants as a strong side but insisting the Black Stars will not be intimidated.

“Côte d’Ivoire are a very good team. I think that it will be a very interesting game,” he said.

“We will go to Côte d’Ivoire with youthful confidence and we will be competitive.”

Okraku’s comments come as the Black Stars continue preparations for a challenging encounter, with the GFA boss confident that Ghana’s improved organisation and growing belief can make a difference.

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