Benjamin ‘Clean Sheet’ Asare wins GPL Player of the Year, bags $38,000 vehicle from JAC Motors

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been named the Best Player of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghana international kept an impressive 12 clean sheets, helping Hearts of Oak record the best defensive record in the league as they finished third on the table.

Asare’s outstanding performances also earned him a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he produced a number of eye-catching displays, including a clean-sheet performance against England.

Asare will be rewarded with a brand-new JAC Motors vehicle valued at $38,000.

The announcement was made at the Ghana Football Association’s 32nd Ordinary Congress in Prampram on Thursday.

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