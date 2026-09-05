“When I am gone, just like Kwame Nkrumah people will appreciate me” – Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku is confident his contribution to Ghana football will be better appreciated after his time in office.

Okraku believes the work being done under his administration will ultimately be judged by its long-term impact on the development of the sport.

Speaking to 3Sports, the GFA president acknowledged the criticism that comes with leading Ghana football but said he remains focused on leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered positively.

“My job is also to play my part. I will say that when I am gone, just like Kwame Nkrumah, people will appreciate,” Okraku said.

“And people will not only appreciate but people will remember the good things that we did for Ghana football.”

Okraku's comments come in response to the criticism he has faced during his tenure as GFA president.

He, however, believes such criticism is not unusual, pointing to the experiences of his predecessors.

According to Okraku, former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi also faced criticism during his time in office but left behind notable achievements, including leading Ghana to the FIFA World Cup and an Africa Cup of Nations final.

“President Kwesi Nyantakyi, same. At the end he took Ghana to the World Cup, he took Ghana to the finals of the AFCON, he did his part and my job is also to play my part,” he said.

Okraku insists he is focused on doing his part and believes history will eventually provide a broader assessment of his administration.

The GFA president says he hopes the lasting memory of his tenure will be the positive contributions made to the development of Ghana football.

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