Football

“Coach is already working” – Kurt Okraku reveals progress on new Black Stars coach appointment

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  28 August 2026 5:41pm
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Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the next coach of the Black Stars has been identified and is already working ahead of an official announcement.

Carlos Queiroz left his position as head coach of the senior national team following Ghana’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the Black Stars expected to regroup for their next assignment, Okraku says the GFA has made significant progress in securing Queiroz’s successor.

Speaking to 3Sports, the GFA President revealed that the new coach is “99%” in place, with negotiations now at the final stage.

“What I know is that Ghana will have a coach before we regroup. What I know is that the coach who would lead the Black Stars is 99% in place,” Okraku said.

According to him, the prospective coach has already begun work, with only the formalities left to complete the appointment.

“What I know is that the coach who would lead the Black Stars is already working and what I also know is that we are just at that last line where we are to sign papers to formalise the relationship,” he added.

Okraku assured that the GFA has a structure in place to oversee the process and ensure the Black Stars have a new technical leader before their next camp.

“We have a machinery in place; we are working on,” he said.

The GFA is therefore expected to formalise the appointment once the outstanding contractual details have been completed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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