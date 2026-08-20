The case for the aged talent: Why experience never retires

“I want someone agile who can hit the ground running. I want energy!” You've heard it in hiring meetings, maybe said it yourself. In corporate translation, it usually means: send someone under 35, someone who treats deadlines as suggestions to beat and after-hours drinks as "team bonding." The unspoken assumption is that older professionals, let's say anyone who remembers that Tetteh Quarshie brought cocoa from Fernando Po to Ghana, simply can't keep up anymore.

But ignoring aged talent is like leaving a fully charged backup generator in the storeroom because the new graduates brought torches. It might feel modern. It will not survive the first blackout.

Youth has always been prized for speed, adaptability, and a certain fearlessness; the kind that lets someone jump into a project without reading the instructions and somehow land on their feet. In an era of 24-year-old AI founders reshaping industries and 35-year-old CEOs gracing magazine covers in jeans and hoodies, it's tempting to treat youth as the shortcut to success. The magazines certainly sell it that way.

Here is the workplace reality check: experience does not age out. Seasoned professionals carry institutional memory, crisis-handling instincts, and the rare ability to see a problem coming because they have already lived through its earlier version. They have survived recessions, office politics, and enough "revolutionary" software rollouts to know which innovations will stick and which will quietly end up in the graveyard of forgotten pilot projects.

None of this means youth should be sidelined in favour of seniority. That would simply swap one bias for another and lose the very energy that keeps an organisation moving. The point is narrower and more useful than that: age is a poor proxy for capability in either direction, and the smartest workplaces have stopped hiring for a number and started hiring for what a person actually brings to the table.

Two Instincts, One Team

Picture a 28-year-old data analyst, funky haircut and all, paired with a 53-year-old project manager. The analyst introduces a sharp new AI tool that could cut reporting time in half. The project manager, having watched three previous "game-changing" systems fail, asks the one question that saves the project: who has access to this, and what happens if it leaks? Neither instinct beats the other. Together, they are the difference between a team that moves fast and a team that moves fast without breaking anything important.

This is what a multigenerational team actually looks like in practice — not two age groups tolerating each other, but two sets of instincts correcting each other's blind spots in real time.

What Bridging Generations Actually Requires

The pairing above doesn't happen by accident. It takes deliberate structure.

Reverse mentoring is the clearest starting point: younger employees teach emerging tools; older colleagues teach negotiation, leadership, and how to read a client who is saying ‘yes’ but means ‘no’. Cross-generational project teams matter just as much – mixing ages tempers fresh ideas with practical experience, reducing both stagnation and chaos. Knowledge-sharing sessions, whether a formal workshop or an informal lunch-and-learn, let a 24-year-old explain an AI tool in the same hour a 55-year-old explains why a client behaves a certain way during regulatory season. And none of it works without an open communication culture, where no idea is dismissed because of the age of the person who raised it.

Skip any one of these, and the "bridge" becomes two teams sharing an office rather than one team sharing a mission.

Why This Matters More Than It Looks

It would be easy to file all this under soft, feel-good HR advice. It isn't. Companies that quietly bench their most experienced staff are not just losing individuals – they are losing the organisation's memory. The person who remembers why a policy exists, who negotiated the last major client crisis, who can tell in the first week that a shiny new vendor is selling the same idea that failed in 2016 under a different name. That knowledge doesn't show up on a CV as a skill, but its absence shows up everywhere once it's gone.

Meanwhile, younger employees who never get real access to that memory end up relearning the same expensive lessons the hard way, on the company's dime and the client's patience. Every organisation eventually pays for the knowledge it lost – the only question is whether it pays in mentorship now or in mistakes later.

The Workplace That Works

A workplace thrives when it mirrors a healthy community: diverse, supportive, and genuinely collaborative, not merely diverse on paper. Younger employees bring innovation and stamina. Older employees bring context, resilience, and the wisdom to avoid déjà vu failures. Neither is optional, nor is either a nice-to-have bolted onto the other.

Together, they build something more durable than either could alone – a team that doesn't just sprint but makes sure the finish line is in the right place before anyone starts running.

The next time a hiring brief asks only for energy, it's worth asking what's being quietly filtered out along with it. The backup generator in the storeroom is still fully charged. It's just waiting for someone to notice the lights have gone out.

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The writer, Cheryl Priscilla R. Opoku, Manager, Talent Acquisition, People and Culture, Stanbic Bank Ghana

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.