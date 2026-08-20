Thinking beyond risk key to building resilient institutions – Stanbic Bank executive

Barbara Dede Ama Okai-Tettey, Head of Business Enablement, Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank

Organisations seeking to remain competitive in an increasingly volatile global environment must move beyond traditional approaches to risk management and intentionally build institutions that are resilient by design, Barbara Dede Ama Okai-Tettey, Head of Business Enablement, Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank LTD, has said.

Delivering an address at Risk Summit 2026, Ms Okai-Tettey challenged business leaders, policymakers and governance professionals to rethink resilience, arguing that it is not defined by an organisation's ability to respond to crises but by the quality of its thinking long before disruption occurs.

Speaking on the topic, "Thinking Beyond Risk: The True Foundation of Institutional Resilience," she noted that while geopolitical instability, cyber threats, artificial intelligence, climate change, financial crime and economic uncertainty continue to reshape the global risk landscape, the institutions that will thrive are those that develop the capability to think critically, adapt quickly and make sound decisions under pressure.

"Institutional resilience is not built in the middle of a crisis," she said. "It is cultivated through deliberate leadership, strong governance and a culture that encourages curiosity, constructive challenge and disciplined decision-making. The future belongs not to institutions that eliminate every risk, but to those that think beyond risk."

She explained that many organisations continue to equate resilience with stronger controls, additional policies and increased regulatory compliance. While these remain essential pillars of effective governance, she stressed that they are only part of the equation.

"Policies do not make decisions. Controls do not exercise judgement. People do," she remarked. "Resilience is ultimately determined by the quality of leadership, the strength of institutional culture and an organisation's ability to think through complexity to develop practical and sustainable solutions."

According to Ms Okai-Tettey, major crises rarely create entirely new weaknesses. Instead, they expose vulnerabilities that have existed within institutions but have remained unaddressed.

"Whether the challenge is a cyberattack, financial crime, operational failure or economic disruption, crises often reveal weaknesses in governance, decision-making or organisational culture. Building resilience, therefore, requires organisations to identify and address these vulnerabilities before they become points of failure."

She further emphasised that resilience is a shared organisational responsibility rather than the sole preserve of risk, compliance and assurance functions.

"The role of risk professionals is evolving," she said. "It is no longer sufficient to simply identify issues or prevent failure. We must help organisations navigate uncertainty by balancing opportunity with accountability and enabling sustainable business outcomes. Effective governance should create confidence for innovation, not barriers to progress."

Calling for a shift in organisational culture, Ms Okai-Tettey encouraged leaders to foster environments where employees are empowered to question assumptions, challenge established thinking and contribute new ideas.

"The strongest institutions are not those where everyone agrees," she observed. "They are those where constructive challenge is welcomed, diverse perspectives are valued, and difficult conversations take place before difficult decisions become unavoidable."

She also urged organisations to ensure that governance frameworks evolve in step with the changing operating environment.

"As technology advances, stakeholder expectations shift and global risks become increasingly interconnected; governance cannot remain static. Institutions must continually strengthen their systems, capabilities and leadership if they are to remain resilient in the face of future uncertainty."

Concluding her address, Ms Okai-Tettey encouraged organisations to view resilience as a long-term strategic investment that extends beyond risk mitigation to institutional capability.

"Success is not measured by the absence of challenges," she said. "It is measured by the quality of the solutions we create.

"Every decision, every conversation and every constructive challenge contributes to building stronger institutions. Ultimately, the quality of our institutional resilience will never exceed the quality of our thinking."

Risk Summit 2026 brought together regulators, policymakers, business leaders, governance professionals and risk practitioners to examine emerging global risks and explore practical strategies for building stronger systems and institutions capable of thriving in an increasingly uncertain world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.